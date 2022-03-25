Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.29.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in New Gold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,143,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in New Gold by 19.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 178,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

