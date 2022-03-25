Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGRO. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Adecoagro stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

