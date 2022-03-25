Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGEM. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $545.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.68. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). Equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

