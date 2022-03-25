Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Immunocore by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
About Immunocore (Get Rating)
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunocore (IMCR)
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunocore (IMCR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.