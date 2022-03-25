Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -6.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Immunocore by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunocore (IMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.