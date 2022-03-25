Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTLY. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 14.78.

Oatly Group stock opened at 5.19 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 4.66 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of 9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

