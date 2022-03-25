Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTLY. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 14.78.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.
