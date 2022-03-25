Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) to “Buy”

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $188,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

