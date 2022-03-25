Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) to “Hold”

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.