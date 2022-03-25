Zelwin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $352,377.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $65.56 million and approximately $352,377.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00035058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00112167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

