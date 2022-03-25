ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $385,105.10 and $262.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00192166 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00024467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.50 or 0.00422604 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

