Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.63. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 42,881 shares traded.

ZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after buying an additional 3,087,126 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth about $9,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $12,133,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.