ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 94.5% in March

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the February 28th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. ZOZO has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

