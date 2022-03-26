-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.23). Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,240,607 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $47,012,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Sunrun by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

