-$0.04 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.09). Construction Partners also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

ROAD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 548,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

