-$0.07 EPS Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Gevo posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

GEVO stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gevo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gevo by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after buying an additional 429,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Gevo by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,178,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 323,497 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

