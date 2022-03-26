-$0.14 EPS Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FENC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FENC stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -0.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

