-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.32. Howard Hughes posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.45. The stock had a trading volume of 137,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.