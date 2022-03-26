$0.28 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. Everi reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Everi by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after buying an additional 258,567 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Everi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

