$0.28 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

SMPL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,583. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,305,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,927,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,339,000 after buying an additional 373,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,588,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,038,000 after buying an additional 48,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

