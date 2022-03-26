$0.31 EPS Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The business had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 710,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

