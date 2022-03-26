$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. JELD-WEN posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,235,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,500. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 708,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

