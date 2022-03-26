$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. GoDaddy reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.51. 1,193,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,318,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

