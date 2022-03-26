-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma posted earnings of ($164.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Benitec Biopharma.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

BNTC stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

