-$0.66 EPS Expected for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

A number of research firms have commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

