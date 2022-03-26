$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.96. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.58. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.