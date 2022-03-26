$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

