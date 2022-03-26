-$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.31). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($2.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CBRE Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $137.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.