$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Fox Factory posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fox Factory stock opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $58,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,707,000 after acquiring an additional 87,547 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

