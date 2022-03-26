$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $189.43. 2,355,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,646. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $152.63 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

