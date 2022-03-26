$1.29 EPS Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.32. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.03. 404,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

