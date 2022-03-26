$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $874.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $151.50. 1,074,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $143.97. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

