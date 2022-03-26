$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 86.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 138,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 171.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

ENLC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 1,947,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.31 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

