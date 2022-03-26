$1.92 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.87. 13,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.72. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.13 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,122 shares of company stock worth $1,908,378. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

