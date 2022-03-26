10,012 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

