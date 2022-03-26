10,063 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 361,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Owens Corning by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 132,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

