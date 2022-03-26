10,866 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

