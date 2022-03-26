1,245 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,390,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $321.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,288. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.37 and a 200-day moving average of $382.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.92.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.