1,245 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,390,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $321.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,288. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.37 and a 200-day moving average of $382.39.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
