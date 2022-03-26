1,470 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $118.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,547. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.84. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.