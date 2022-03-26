14,997 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,997 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $4,771,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 46.16 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 33.46 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 56.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

