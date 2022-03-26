1,679 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

