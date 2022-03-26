1irstcoin Price Down 78.5% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 35.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 78.5% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $495,547.52 and $4,834.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,665,133 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars.

