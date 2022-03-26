$200.94 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $200.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.80 million and the highest is $203.17 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $155.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $956.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.60 million to $993.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 379,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $120.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 92,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

