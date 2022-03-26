2,011 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,011 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $38.90 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

