241,059 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 241,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in FOX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FOX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.