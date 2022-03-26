2,533 Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 91,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the period.
Shares of DPG stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
