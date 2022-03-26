2,641 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,051.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

