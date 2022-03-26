2,807 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.45 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.