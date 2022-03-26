$29.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) to post $29.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.80 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 226%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $132.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

