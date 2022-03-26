$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) to post $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $7,440,000. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $2,096,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $420,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $13.68 on Monday, reaching $2,027.29. The company had a trading volume of 185,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,463. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,929.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,872.09. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,343.31 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

