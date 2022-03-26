$31.29 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will announce $31.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.68 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year sales of $137.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $138.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.11 million, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $169.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million.

WEAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

NYSE WEAV traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 64,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $5,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

