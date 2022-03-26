$336.50 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $336.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.80 million to $338.20 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $95.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $42.13 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,281,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,164,000 after acquiring an additional 249,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.